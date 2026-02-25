default-cbs-image
Henrique (undisclosed) will be activated off long-term injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game in Anaheim, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Henrique hasn't played since Jan. 6 due to the injury. He has two goals and 10 points in 43 appearances in 2025-26. Henrique will probably center the fourth line Wednesday. Edmonton is projected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed) is slated to be the team's only scratch.

