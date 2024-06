Henrique scored a goal, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Henrique has three points over his last four games to help the Oilers pull back from a 3-0 deficit in the series. The forward remains in a third-line role with minimal power-play time, but he's been effective as a two-way skater. For the postseason, he's picked up seven points, 12 shots on net and 50 hits over 16 appearances.