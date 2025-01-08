Henrique scored two goals Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Boston.

He put the Oil up 1-0 early in the first when Corey Perry found him in the slot for a quick-release wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman's glove. Henrique put the Oilers up 3-0 from the top of the right circle with a snap shot far side. His points come few and far between -- Henrique has points (three goals) in just two of his last 13 games (17 shots), and he has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 40 appearances this campaign. Nice outing, but he's better left on the wire.