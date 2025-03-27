Henrique scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Both of Henrique's points came on the power play in the third period as part of the Oilers' comeback attempt. The 35-year-old is filling a second-line role in the absences of Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body). Henrique has taken advantage of the larger role with three points, all on the power play, over the last two games. He's at 10 goals, 20 points, 91 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 48 hits and a plus-2 rating over 70 appearances this season.