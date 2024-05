Henrique (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Canucks, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Henrique has missed all but one game this series but it does sound like he's nearing a return. However, Edmonton is facing elimination in Game 6 on Saturday. Henrique has two points with four shots on goals through six postseason games. Should the Oilers force a Game 7, he'll have until Monday to get healthy enough to play.