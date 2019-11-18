Oilers' Adam Larsson: Approaching return
Larsson (lower leg) is on track to play Thursday against the Kings, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Larsson hasn't played season the season opener, and it appears he'll only have to sit out one more game -- Tuesday against the Sharks -- before returning to the lineup. The 27-year-old blueliner provides an offensive touch with 20 points over 82 games last season, although he earns a paycheck through his defensive work with 256 hits and 128 blocked shots in that span.
