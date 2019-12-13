Oilers' Adam Larsson: Assist for first point in 2019-20
Larsson posted an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.
Larsson got on the scoresheet by setting up Gaetan Haas' tally in the third period. It's been a tough year for the Swedish defenseman, who has compiled 13 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and 16 hits in 12 contests.
