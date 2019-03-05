Larsson recorded a helper and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Larsson had gone six games without a point before setting up Kyle Brodziak in the dying seconds of the second period. Larsson has 16 points in 66 games with a minus-16 rating this season. He has delivered 202 hits (12th in the league) and 107 blocked shots, which lends him fantasy value in some deeper formats.