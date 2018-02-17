Oilers' Adam Larsson: Back at it Saturday
Larsson (personal) will return to the lineup Saturday versus the Coyotes, NHL.com reports.
Larsson missed the last eight games following the death of his father. "Hockey is the best therapy for me right now," Larsson, said. "Being around the guys gets your mind off everything. I'm glad to be back."
