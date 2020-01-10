Oilers' Adam Larsson: Bags assist Thursday
Larsson recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Larsson had the secondary assist on Riley Sheahan's second-period tally. In his last four games, Larsson has dished three helpers, nine hits and eight shots with a plus-4 rating. The defenseman is up to five helpers, 40 hits, 46 blocked shots and 29 shots on goal in 24 games overall. His career high in points in 24, but it's doubtful 27-year-old comes anywhere near that mark in an injury-shortened campaign.
