Larsson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

A Kailer Yamamoto shot midway through the second period generated a rebound that Larsson buried. He's usually not in a position to capitalize on those plays -- Larsson is a defensive player by nature. The 28-year-old rearguard has chipped in seven points, 29 shots on net, 90 hits and 91 blocked shots in 31 contests. Strangely enough, the Swede hasn't blocked a shot in his last two outings.