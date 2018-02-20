Larsson notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Larsson missed eight games for personal reasons (his father passed away) -- he logged 18:56 in his return on Feb. 17 and the helper was the Swedish blueliner's seventh point in 42 games in 2017-18. Larsson remains a member of the Oilers' top defensive pairing yet can only be trusted in daily formats and deep leagues for now.

