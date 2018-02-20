Oilers' Adam Larsson: Collects helper
Larsson notched an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.
Larsson missed eight games for personal reasons (his father passed away) -- he logged 18:56 in his return on Feb. 17 and the helper was the Swedish blueliner's seventh point in 42 games in 2017-18. Larsson remains a member of the Oilers' top defensive pairing yet can only be trusted in daily formats and deep leagues for now.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...