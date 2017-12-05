Oilers' Adam Larsson: Could be facing extended absence
Larsson (upper body) won't play Wednesday against Philadelphia and may be out slightly longer than initially thought.
The team has not established any sort of timeline, but it's expected that Larsson will be out a bit longer than the week that was originally expected. For now, considered the Swedish blueliner out indefinitely until he can log a full practice or the team provides a more concrete update.
