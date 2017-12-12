Oilers' Adam Larsson: Could play Thursday
Larsson (upper body) skated Tuesday and will be a game-day decision Thursday against the Predators, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Larsson has averaged a whopping 22:30 of ice time per game this campaign, and he's an important member of the Oilers' penalty-killing unit, so his impending return to action will undoubtedly ease the burden that's been placed on the rest of the team's defensive corps during his absence. Edmonton should release another update on the 25-year-old blueliner's status following Thursday's morning skate.
More News
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Could be facing extended absence•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Unavailable due to upper-body ailment•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Gets on the board against Boston•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Pointless in eight straight•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...