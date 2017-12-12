Larsson (upper body) skated Tuesday and will be a game-day decision Thursday against the Predators, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Larsson has averaged a whopping 22:30 of ice time per game this campaign, and he's an important member of the Oilers' penalty-killing unit, so his impending return to action will undoubtedly ease the burden that's been placed on the rest of the team's defensive corps during his absence. Edmonton should release another update on the 25-year-old blueliner's status following Thursday's morning skate.