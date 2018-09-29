Oilers' Adam Larsson: Dealing with minor back issue
Larsson's back tightened up during Saturday's game with the Flames and he was pulled for precautionary reasons, Tom Gazzola of TSN reports.
It's expected that Larsson will be fine to travel with the Oilers to Europe, but you never know with backs. Right now, there is little reason for concern, and if he lands across the pond without it flaring up on him he should be good to go.
