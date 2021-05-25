Larsson posted an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 triple overtime loss to the Jets in Game 4.

Larsson logged 39:00 of ice time as the Oilers essentially played a full game's worth of time rotating only their top two defensive pairings. The 28-year-old Larsson had two helpers, nine hits and seven blocked shots in the Oilers' abbreviated four-game playoff run. The 28-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but it's believed the blueliner could land a new contract to stay in Edmonton before he would hit the open market.