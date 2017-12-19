Larsson garnered five hits and four blocks in Monday's tilt against San Jose.

It was Larsson's first action since Nov. 28, when he suffered an upper-body injury. The blueliner didn't seem to be under any restrictions as he logged 21:55 of ice time. Now that he is healthy, Larsson should be capable of challenging for the 20-point mark, a threshold he came up just short of in each of his previous two seasons.