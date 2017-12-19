Oilers' Adam Larsson: Dishes out hits in return
Larsson garnered five hits and four blocks in Monday's tilt against San Jose.
It was Larsson's first action since Nov. 28, when he suffered an upper-body injury. The blueliner didn't seem to be under any restrictions as he logged 21:55 of ice time. Now that he is healthy, Larsson should be capable of challenging for the 20-point mark, a threshold he came up just short of in each of his previous two seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...