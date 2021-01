Larsson notched an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Larsson earned the secondary helper on Zack Kassian's third-period tally. Offense hasn't been in Larsson's repertoire much in 2020-21 -- he has three points in nine games. The Swede has added 12 shots on goal, eight PIM, 23 hits and 31 blocks, providing solid returns in the defensive metrics despite a minus-4 rating.