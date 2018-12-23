Larsson (foot) recorded 22:44 and a minus-4 rating in Saturday's loss to the Lightning.

Larsson was considered a game-time call for this outing, but he shook off his injury. That didn't help fantasy owners much as he dropped a dud. His main value doesn't come from points anyway since he now has just 11 in 36 games, but he can make up some ground with 109 hits and 62 blocked shots so far.