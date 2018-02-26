Oilers' Adam Larsson: Earns eighth point
Larsson collected an assist in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Kings.
Larsson hasn't shown any rust in the last five games after missing eight as the Oilers' No. 1 defenseman is back to his usual role (21:31 average time on ice). With eight points in 45 games in 2017-18, the 25-year-old blueliner remains worth owning in deep leagues and daily formats especially those that admire his enforcer role -- he also finished the contest with six hits and two blocks.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...