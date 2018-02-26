Larsson collected an assist in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Kings.

Larsson hasn't shown any rust in the last five games after missing eight as the Oilers' No. 1 defenseman is back to his usual role (21:31 average time on ice). With eight points in 45 games in 2017-18, the 25-year-old blueliner remains worth owning in deep leagues and daily formats especially those that admire his enforcer role -- he also finished the contest with six hits and two blocks.