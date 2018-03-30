Larsson has been nominated by Edmonton for the Masterton Trophy, the Edmonton Journal reports.

The trophy is awarded annually to the player who displays sportsmanship, perseverance and dedication to the game -- Larsson has shown all of those qualities amidst the recent passing of his father. "You don't want something like this to happen but when it does, hopefully it makes you a better, stronger person moving forward," Larsson said. "It's sad something like this has to happen to realize it." The 25-year-old defenseman only has 12 points in 58 games in 2017-18, but he remains an integral piece in the Oilers' defensive unit (21:58 average ice time). Given the ample opportunities sharing first-team minutes with Connor McDavid, Larsson is worth the gamble in daily formats and in deep leagues for now.