Larsson collected an assist in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

Larsson has collected two helpers in the last three games. While the offensive contribution is a welcome surprise, Larsson only has value in leagues that account for his physical game. The Swedish blueliner is on pace to surpass his hit and block totals from last season -- 253 and 160, respectively.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories