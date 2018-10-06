Larsson (back) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Devils, which will take place in Sweden as part of the NHL's Global Series, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Larsson will be the right-defenseman complement to Oscar Klefbom as both teams open their respective 2018-19 campaigns. For Larsson, the game against his former team will be held in his home country, albeit 12 and half hours away in terms of driving distance. Larsson added four goals, nine assists and a plus-13 rating over 63 games with the Oilers in 2017-18. He also generated 239 hits and 140 blocked shots to qualify as a strong two-way player who averaged close to 22 minutes per contest.