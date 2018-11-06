Larsson picked up an assist in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals.

Larsson has yet to score this season, but he's accumulated 38 hits and 24 blocked shots to complement five helpers over 14 games. The Oilers always heavily feature the top-pairing defenseman on the penalty kill -- he's averaging 2:04 in that spot -- but Larsson's kept away from power-play action and that's a shame since he'd otherwise have a chance to play with all-world pivot Connor McDavid in that key special teams situation.