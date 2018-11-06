Oilers' Adam Larsson: Garners helper in loss
Larsson picked up an assist in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals.
Larsson has yet to score this season, but he's accumulated 38 hits and 24 blocked shots to complement five helpers over 14 games. The Oilers always heavily feature the top-pairing defenseman on the penalty kill -- he's averaging 2:04 in that spot -- but Larsson's kept away from power-play action and that's a shame since he'd otherwise have a chance to play with all-world pivot Connor McDavid in that key special teams situation.
More News
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Fit to play in Sweden•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Dealing with minor back issue•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Scores 10 points or more for fourth straight season•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Earns prestigious honor•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Scores rare goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...