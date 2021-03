Larsson registered an assist and a game-high seven hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Larsson found Kyle Turris to set up the Oilers' equalizer at 1:20 of the third period. The 28-year-old Larsson has eight points in 36 games this season -- that's better than the six points he put up in 49 outings during an injury-plagued 2019-20. The Swede has added 106 hits, 98 blocked shots, 33 shots on net and 16 PIM in 2020-21.