Larsson was assessed a major for elbowing and a game misconduct in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Larsson caught T.J. Tynan with an elbow in retaliation for Ryan Graves' crushing hit on the Oilers' Alex Chiasson. Larsson was then assessed 15 PIM and left the game, accounting for his first penalties in five games this year. The high elbow could result in supplemental discipline, but perhaps the league will consider the in-game punishment sufficient for the Swede's misdeed.