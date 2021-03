Larsson notched an assist, six blocked shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Larsson snapped his seven-game point drought with the secondary helper on Gaetan Haas' third-period tally. The 28-year-old Larsson isn't a big part of the Oilers' offense with just six points in 29 outings. He's supplied plenty of non-scoring stats with 91 blocked shots, 86 hits, 26 shots on net and 16 PIM. The Swede will likely always have more value on the ice than in fantasy.