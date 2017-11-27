Larsson scored his third goal of the season in 23:06 of ice time in Sunday's win over the Bruins.

Larsson had a strong afternoon, dishing out five hits and blocking four shots. He logs monstrous minutes on the top defensive pairing, but hasn't been a great source of offense this season. His goal Sunday was his first appearance on the the scoresheet in 12 contests and he's mostly only valuable in some deeper leagues. He's never reached the 25-point mark in his career, so know what you're getting with the defensive workhorse.