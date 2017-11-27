Oilers' Adam Larsson: Gets on the board against Boston
Larsson scored his third goal of the season in 23:06 of ice time in Sunday's win over the Bruins.
Larsson had a strong afternoon, dishing out five hits and blocking four shots. He logs monstrous minutes on the top defensive pairing, but hasn't been a great source of offense this season. His goal Sunday was his first appearance on the the scoresheet in 12 contests and he's mostly only valuable in some deeper leagues. He's never reached the 25-point mark in his career, so know what you're getting with the defensive workhorse.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...