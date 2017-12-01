Larsson (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday, but he is not expected to be out for more than a week.

Fortunately for Larsson, it doesn't look like his injury is anything the team is too concerned about. Eric Gryba replaced Larsson in the Oilers' lineup for Thursday's meeting with the Maple Leafs, so expect a similar change for as long as Larsson is out for.

