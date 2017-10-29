Oilers' Adam Larsson: Lights lamp Saturday
Larsson picked up a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
The Swedish blueliner is well on his way to a career high in goals with two markers in his first 10 games but has been victimized in terms of defense with a minus-3 rating in that span -- way down from last season's plus-21. While he and the Oilers should figure out the defensive zone issues before too long, the first-round pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has never been a consistent enough point producer to give him much value beyond deeper formats.
More News
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Tallies first of the season•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Scores twice in Game 1 victory•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Logs huge minutes again•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Picks up pair of apples•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Ready to return Sunday•
-
Oilers' Adam Larsson: Practices with team Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...