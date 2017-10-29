Larsson picked up a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

The Swedish blueliner is well on his way to a career high in goals with two markers in his first 10 games but has been victimized in terms of defense with a minus-3 rating in that span -- way down from last season's plus-21. While he and the Oilers should figure out the defensive zone issues before too long, the first-round pick of the New Jersey Devils in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has never been a consistent enough point producer to give him much value beyond deeper formats.