Oilers' Adam Larsson: Makes return in Thursday's loss
Larsson (lower leg) blocked one shot and skated 13:37 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Larsson was sidelined by a broken fibula suffered in the season opener. It appears coach Dave Tippett will ease the blueliner back into action. Larsson has three hits and five blocked shots in two games -- those categories are his strongest from a statistical standpoint.
