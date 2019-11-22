Play

Larsson (lower leg) blocked one shot and skated 13:37 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Larsson was sidelined by a broken fibula suffered in the season opener. It appears coach Dave Tippett will ease the blueliner back into action. Larsson has three hits and five blocked shots in two games -- those categories are his strongest from a statistical standpoint.

