Larsson posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Larsson set up William Lagesson for a shot attempt that Jujhar Khaira tipped in for the Oilers' first goal of the contest. The 28-year-old Larsson has been more involved offensively than usual this year, with four points in 13 contests. He had all of six points in 49 outings last year. Larsson has added 42 blocked shots, 30 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating.