Oilers' Adam Larsson: Mediocre first half
Larsson finished the first half with 13 points -- one goal and 12 assists -- but he posted a dreadful minus-12 rating.
The Oilers certainly haven't had the year they envisioned, owning a 23-24-4 record and a minus-19 goal differential, which has contributed to Larsson's downfall in the rating category. He posted ratings of plus-15, plus-21 and plus-10 in the last three seasons, but he would need a drastic second-half turnaround to get back in the black. Larsson doesn't contribute on the power play, so his rating is generally one of the main categories he can assist with in terms of fantasy. Without that, Larsson does very little to make him an asset.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...