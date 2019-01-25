Larsson finished the first half with 13 points -- one goal and 12 assists -- but he posted a dreadful minus-12 rating.

The Oilers certainly haven't had the year they envisioned, owning a 23-24-4 record and a minus-19 goal differential, which has contributed to Larsson's downfall in the rating category. He posted ratings of plus-15, plus-21 and plus-10 in the last three seasons, but he would need a drastic second-half turnaround to get back in the black. Larsson doesn't contribute on the power play, so his rating is generally one of the main categories he can assist with in terms of fantasy. Without that, Larsson does very little to make him an asset.