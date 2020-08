Larsson was held out of Game 4 against the Blackhawks on Friday with a back injury, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Larsson was expected to be ready for Game 5, if needed, but the club couldn't extend the series long enough for him to return to action. Considering he managed just one point in his last 15 outings, the blueliner's absence likely didn't impact the majority of fantasy players. With limited offensive upside, Larsson figures to be a non-factor in fantasy contests.