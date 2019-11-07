Oilers' Adam Larsson: Needs two more weeks
Coach Dave Tippett said Larsson (lower leg) won't be ready for approximately two more weeks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Larsson broke his fibula on Opening Night and was originally given a six-to-eight week timetable. If he can return in two weeks, he will have missed seven weeks with the injury. Larsson may be eased back into the lineup at first, but the defensively oriented Swede would likely end up alongside Darnell Nurse once he's up to speed.
