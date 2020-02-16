Oilers' Adam Larsson: Nets first goal of season
Larsson tallied a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Larsson opened the scoring at 15:14 of the first period with a shot from distance. The Swedish defenseman snapped an 11-game point drought with his tally. He's up to five points, 74 hits, 68 blocks and a minus-4 rating in 36 appearances after missing time early in the year with a broken fibula.
