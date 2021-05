Larsson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver.

Larsson opened the scoring 12:45 into the game, one-timing a Connor McDavid feed at the point for his fourth goal of the year. It ended up being the only offense for the Oilers in their regular-season finale, and the goal snapped Larsson's personal 24-game goal drought dating back to mid-March. Larsson has enjoyed a tremendous season defensively, chipping in with 10 points and 24 PIM in 56 games.