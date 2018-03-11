Larsson collected an assist in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Wild.

It has been a rough month for the Swedish defenseman -- he missed three games to attend his father's funeral and the assist was his first point since Feb. 24. Larsson only has nine points in 49 games in 2017-18, yet is worth consideration for those desperate in deep leagues for a blueliner given his first-line minutes (21:36 on average).