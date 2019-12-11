Oilers' Adam Larsson: Offense non-existent
Larsson has no points and a minus-7 rating in his last 10 games.
He missed seven weeks with a broken fibula sustained in the season opener. Larsson has amassed 21 blocked shots, 13 hits, 17 PIM and 11 shots on goal since his return. The Swede has also averaged 17:03 per game. With the emergence of Ethan Bear this season, Larsson hasn't needed to play as many minutes as usual -- he has averaged at least 20 minutes per game in each of the last five campaigns. The lack of offense makes him much more valuable on the ice than in fantasy, however.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.