Larsson has no points and a minus-7 rating in his last 10 games.

He missed seven weeks with a broken fibula sustained in the season opener. Larsson has amassed 21 blocked shots, 13 hits, 17 PIM and 11 shots on goal since his return. The Swede has also averaged 17:03 per game. With the emergence of Ethan Bear this season, Larsson hasn't needed to play as many minutes as usual -- he has averaged at least 20 minutes per game in each of the last five campaigns. The lack of offense makes him much more valuable on the ice than in fantasy, however.