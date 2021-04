Larsson provided an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Larsson set up Alex Chiasson for the opening tally at 16:22 of the first period. The 28-year-old Larsson had gone nine contests without a point. The Swede is up to nine points, 41 shots on net, 142 hits and 116 blocked shots as a defensive presence in the Oilers' top four.