Oilers' Adam Larsson: Out with broken bone in foot
Larsson is sidelined with a broken bone in his foot, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
The injury occurred on a blocked shot in the first period of Wednesday's season opener versus the Canucks. With a long-term injured reserve status, Larsson would first be eligible to return Oct. 27 versus the Panthers, but an official timeline is unclear.
