Larsson (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

The details of Larsson's injury are not clear at this time, but it will result in an extended absence. Larsson experienced foot and back injuries last season, but it's unknown if his current ailment is related to those. The Swedish blueliner skated 22:19 in the Oilers' season opener Wednesday and didn't seem to have an issue during the contest. Now that he's on long-term injured reserve, he'll be sidelined for a minimum of 10 games or 30 days.