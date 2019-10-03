Oilers' Adam Larsson: Placed on LTIR
Larsson (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
The details of Larsson's injury are not clear at this time, but it will result in an extended absence. Larsson experienced foot and back injuries last season, but it's unknown if his current ailment is related to those. The Swedish blueliner skated 22:19 in the Oilers' season opener Wednesday and didn't seem to have an issue during the contest. Now that he's on long-term injured reserve, he'll be sidelined for a minimum of 10 games or 30 days.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.