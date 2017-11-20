Oilers' Adam Larsson: Pointless in eight straight
Larsson continued his drought in Saturday's loss to Dallas, despite seeing a game-leading 27:47 of ice time.
Considering it was a 6-3 loss, Larsson's plus-1 rating is impressive. Nonetheless, Larsson is getting a ton of playing time and not doing enough with it to merit fantasy consideration outside of deep formats. His 22:15 average ice time ranks second on the team, but he only has two goals and an assist on the season while averaging just under two shots per game.
