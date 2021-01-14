Larsson scored a goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Larsson needed 36 games to get his first and only goal of the season last year, so it's positive to see him strike much more quickly in 2020-21. The Swede is still more of a defensive factor, as he'll be the more conservative player on a pairing with youngster Caleb Jones. Larsson should provide plenty of physicality -- he had 112 hits and 82 blocked shots in only 49 outings last year, but that came with just six points.