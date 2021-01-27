Larsson scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets. He also provided three blocks, two PIM and one hit.

Larsson took a centering pass from Patrick Russell and sent a wrist shot through traffic to put the Oilers on top 2-1 midway through the first period. It was Larsson's second goal of the year and first since the season opener. Primarily known as a shutdown defender, Larsson has struggled in his own end this season while providing just the two goals offensively. He also a minus-4 and doesn't provide managers with significant PIM totals, so he's best left on the waiver wire.