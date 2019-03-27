Oilers' Adam Larsson: Rare two-pointer
Larsson compiled two assists to go along with another pair of blocked shots and six hits in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.
Three Oilers defensemen -- including Darnell Nurse and Oscar Klefbom -- combined for seven points in the high-scoring affair. For Larsson, it was his first multi-point game of the 2018-19 campaign.
