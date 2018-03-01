Oilers' Adam Larsson: Reaches career milestone
Larsson played in his 400th game Tuesday night against the Sharks, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Larsson is arguably the best blueliner in Edmonton and is used as such -- he is averaging 21:35 of ice time per contest. While rarely seen as an offensive threat (eight points in 47 games in 2017-18), the Swedish defenseman still holds value in deep leagues and daily formats given his ample opportunities and physical play (178 hits, 102 blocks this season).
