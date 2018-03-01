Larsson played in his 400th game Tuesday night against the Sharks, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Larsson is arguably the best blueliner in Edmonton and is used as such -- he is averaging 21:35 of ice time per contest. While rarely seen as an offensive threat (eight points in 47 games in 2017-18), the Swedish defenseman still holds value in deep leagues and daily formats given his ample opportunities and physical play (178 hits, 102 blocks this season).

