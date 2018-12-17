Oilers' Adam Larsson: Reaches double digit assists
Larsson provided an assist during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.
Larsson had a secondary assist on the opening goal of the game, breaking the scoreless deadlock in the second period. It was the tenth assist of the year for the big defender, marking the first time since 2016 that Larsson has reached double digit assists.
