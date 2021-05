Larsson posted an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 3.

Larsson's shot attempt was deflected by Jujhar Khaira for the Oilers' fourth goal at 4:43 of the third period. The 28-year-old Larsson has contributed an assist, seven hits and five blocked shots in three playoff outings. The Swede was more of a defensive presence in the regular season -- he had 10 points, 166 hits, 128 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 56 contests.