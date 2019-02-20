Oilers' Adam Larsson: Registers rare goal
Larsson scored in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Not known for his scoring, this was Larsson's third goal of the season. He also has 13 assists, giving him just 16 points, but that also means Larsson only needs four more points for the second 20-point campaign of his career. Where he's really hurting owners, though, is his minus-15 rating. Larsson posted a plus-46 rating during the three seasons prior to 2018-19.
